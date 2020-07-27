Flood support

FLOOD measures are to be improved in Whitchurch.

Oxfordshire County Council has agreed to inspect and clean the village’s defences following a flash flood on June 16.

Now the county council will clear debris from the storm drainage channel along Hardwick Road and Swanston Field after checking it for blockages with a fibre-optic camera.

It will also investigate the roadside soakways cut into the banks on the hill leading to the village.