Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Flood support

FLOOD measures are to be improved in Whitchurch.

Oxfordshire County Council has agreed to inspect and clean the village’s defences following a flash flood on June 16.

Now the county council will clear debris from the storm drainage channel along Hardwick Road and Swanston Field after checking it for blockages with a fibre-optic camera.

It will also investigate the roadside soakways cut into the banks on the hill leading to the village.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33