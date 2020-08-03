Festival help

ORGANISERS of a new community event in Whitchurch are seeking help to get it off the ground.

The inaugural WhitFest was due to take place on the village green in May but was called off because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It will now take place at the site off Eastfield Lane from 2pm on May 8 next year when there will be live music, children’s workshops, entertainment and stalls.

Whitchurch Pre-School, which is organising the fete, is seeking volunteers and sponsors. If you can help, email whitfest2020@gmail.com