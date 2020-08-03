A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
THE hill leading into Whitchurch has been reduced to one lane while gas works are carried out.
Scotia Gas Networks set up temporary traffic lights near the junction of Hartslock Bridleway on Monday. This will remain in place for up to two months while a new main is installed.
At some stage during the work, the road will shut completely with a diversion in place. The date will be announced nearer the time.
03 August 2020
