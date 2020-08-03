Monday, 03 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gas works

THE hill leading into Whitchurch has been reduced to one lane while gas works are carried out.

Scotia Gas Networks set up temporary traffic lights near the junction of Hartslock Bridleway on Monday. This will remain in place for up to two months while a new main is installed.

At some stage during the work, the road will shut completely with a diversion in place. The date will be announced nearer the time.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33