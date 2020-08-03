Monday, 03 August 2020

Wartime talk

THE British Modern Military History Society, which met at Woodcote village hall before lockdown, is hosting virtual talks via the Zoom app.

Topics include the D-Day preparations, field gunners in the Korean war and British Sikh flying ace Hardit Singh Malik.

For more information, visit bmmhs.org

