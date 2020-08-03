Wartime talk

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
THE British Modern Military History Society, which met at Woodcote village hall before lockdown, is hosting virtual talks via the Zoom app.
Topics include the D-Day preparations, field gunners in the Korean war and British Sikh flying ace Hardit Singh Malik.
For more information, visit bmmhs.org
03 August 2020
More News:
Village could introduce temporary one-way system
A TEMPORARY one-way system could be introduced in ... [more]
Scout leader raises £7,000 with sale of memorabilia
A SCOUT leader raised more than £7,000 for the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say