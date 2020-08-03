Pavements resurfaced at last

THE pavements in Whitchurch are to be resurfaced at a cost of about £80,000.

The repair work on several of the main streets, which residents have been requesting for years, is finally set to go ahead after the parish council agreed to contribute £25,000 towards the cost.

This will come partly from its own reserves and partly from grants from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, which will appoint a contractor.

Additional money will come from statutory contributions made by developers building homes in the area.

The state of the village’s pavements was the second-highest concern raised during consultation on Whitchurch’s latest village plan, which was published last year.

Contractors have painted yellow markings on footways in Hardwick Road, Swanston Field, Manor Road, Eastfield Lane and High Street, all of which are to be upgraded.

Some will receive minor improvements while others will get a more extensive overhaul.

The pavement in Hardwick Road, which links to the village primary school via Muddy Lane, will be resurfaced in time for the new school year in September.

The county council has also begun surveying the village’s flood defences after it was overwhelmed by a sudden downpour last month, which flooded the Greyhound pub in High Street.

Jim Donahue, who chairs the parish council, said: “I’m pleased that we’re finally getting action from the county council on these long-standing issues.”