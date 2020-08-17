Monday, 17 August 2020

Road closure

THE main road into Whitchurch from the north will be closed in both directions from August 24 until September 21.

Scotia Gas Networks is upgrading the gas pipes running under the hill and has already set up a system of temporary traffic lights. A diversion will be in place.

The work follows a similar upgrade of pipes in the Hardwick Road area last year.

