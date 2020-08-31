Stunt pilots have wings clipped after resident complaints

AN airfield is to ban its stunt pilots from flying over Whitchurch after residents complained about the noise.

White Waltham Airfield has designated anywhere within 2.3 miles of the village centre a “no-go” zone as well as the airspace above Whitchurch Hill and Crays Pond.

Villagers had complained about members of the West London Aero Club performing maneouvres at weekends which disturbed their peace, especially when they were in the garden.

The planes emit a high-pitched engine noise while diving or flying in loops.

High Street resident Geoff Weir, who led the campaign, met the airfield’s deputy manager and chairman of its consultative committee to raise these concerns.

He said: “I’m very pleased with the response. They’ve come up with a solution which shouldn’t inconvenience them while being of great benefit to Whitchurch and its neighbours.

“It goes to show that you can have a happy outcome simply through respectful discussion.”

Mr Weir said some pilots might still perform maneouvres just outside the no-go zone, which may be audible, but people should only complain if they are seen directly overhead.

The airfield has promised to take all reports seriously but warns that some stunt pilots may be flying in from elsewhere.