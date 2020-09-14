Monday, 14 September 2020

Road closure

THE closure of the road between Whitchurch Hill and Whitchurch began on Monday after being postponed for two weeks. 

Scotia Gas Networks is shutting the B471, sometimes in both directions, to repair an underground gas pipe.

The work was meant to start on August 24 but was delayed after it became clear it would clash with the closure of Wallingford Road, Goring, for resurfacing and the two diversion routes would conflict with each other.

The Whitchurch works should finish by October 5.

