Monday, 14 September 2020

No concert

THIS year’s Christmas concert at St Mary’s Church in Whitchurch, which features a brass band from the village's Ferryboat pub, has been called off due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, it’s hoped that the pub’s outdoor community carol concert will still be able to take place on December 19.

