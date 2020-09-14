No concert

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Monday, 14 September 2020
THIS year’s Christmas concert at St Mary’s Church in Whitchurch, which features a brass band from the village's Ferryboat pub, has been called off due to coronavirus restrictions.
However, it’s hoped that the pub’s outdoor community carol concert will still be able to take place on December 19.
14 September 2020
More News:
Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Women save nursery cafe from closure in lockdown
TWO friends have saved the café at the Herb Farm ... [more]
Brazilian pub chef serves up tasty meals from home
A PUB in Sonning Common has a new pop-up ... [more]
POLL: Have your say