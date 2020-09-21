Villagers unhappy at drones

RESIDENTS of Whitchurch have complained about drones flying in a circuit above the northern outskirts of the village.

The remote-controlled devices were seen several times a day looming over Hardwick Road, off High Street.

Villagers said they were disturbed by the loud buzzing noise.

There were also concerns that the drones were causing distress to pets, livestock and wild animals, including kites and buzzards.

Police visited a property in Whitchurch Hill, where they were taking off from, and the pilot told them they were only running test flights.

They said they had a Civil Aviation Authority licence to fly, were complying with height restrictions and weren't taking any photos or videos with the device.

Residents are monitoring the situation and say they will report the flights to the CAA if they resume. None were reported this week.

South Oxfordshire District Council is usually responsible for noise complaints but says drones are out of its remit.

In July, villagers complained about stunt aeroplanes performing manoeuvres in the skies above the village and causing noise problems.

White Waltham airfield, which has an aerobatics club, agreed to ban pilots from the area but warned other airfields might also be responsible.