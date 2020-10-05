Monday, 05 October 2020

Pavement fix

THE pavement in Hardwick Road, Whitchurch, is being resurfaced.

Contractors for Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, are carrying out the work with joint funding from Whitchurch Parish Council, which campaigned for it.

The county council also hopes to upgrade the stormwater drain that runs beneath Whitchurch high street after it was flooded earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the northern end of High Street is set to re-open on Monday after contractors finish installing a new gas main.

