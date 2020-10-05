Monday, 05 October 2020

New barrier

A NEW timber fence and hedge is being put up between the Coombe Park estate in Whitchurch and the bridleway to the south.

Landowner David Pain was awarded planning permission for the work in April after he erected a plain steel fence without consent, sparking complaints from residents.

The alternative barrier was deemed more suitable for the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty while still detering intruders.

