Rider mugged

Monday, 19 October 2020
COMMUTERS from Whitchurch are being asked for information after a cyclist was robbed at knifepoint at Pangbourne station.
The man was shoved off his bike then threatened by a white teenage boy who ran off with his bag, containing a book and phone charger, at about 9am on October 4.
The mugger was with another person.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.
