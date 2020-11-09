News of 1965

THE first edition of Whitchurch’s village newsletter has resurfaced.

The inaugural Whitchurch Bulletin of October 1965 contains a foreword by parish council chairman Harry Sykes and notes that construction work has started on the village primary school in Eastfield Lane.

The eight-page typewritten document also mentions calls for a referendum on the erection of a new toll booth at Whitchurch Bridge.

To read it in full, visit whitchurchonthames.com