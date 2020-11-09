Swans plea

DOG owners have been urged to keep their animals on a lead after a swan was attacked.

The injured bird, a female with one cygnet, was found lying in the garden of a house on the River Thames at Whitchurch.

She was badly hurt so the owners contacted the Swan Lifeline rescue service at Windsor, which took her away for treatment but she may not survive.

The cob was unhurt so it is hoped he will care for the cygnet but the charity will step in if this doesn’t happen.