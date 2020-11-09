Craft entries

Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
Monday, 09 November 2020
ENTRIES are now open for this year’s online Whitchurch art and craft exhibition.
Organisers are accepting photographs of residents’ handiwork or images shot for the photography section.
The theme for this year’s Joyce Voysey prize, which is open to all forms of media is “happiness”.
Entries are open until Thursday and the show runs online from Saturday until November 30.
For more information, email admin@wotarts.co.uk
09 November 2020
