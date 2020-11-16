Raffle day

AN online raffle in aid of Whitchurch Primary School will be held on December 11.

Prizes worth more than £500 are up for grabs. They include a Nintendo Switch Lite, a John Lewis £200 gift voucher and a limited edition photograph of Rollings Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards signed by photographer Scarlet Page.

All winners will be notified by email and prizes can be collected from the school unless otherwise stated.

To enter, visit https://bit.ly/3kPAZWp