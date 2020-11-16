Pavements resurfaced

THE pavements in Hardwick Road, Whitchurch, have been resurfaced at the request of the parish council.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, carried out the work and will now turn its attention to damaged pavements in Swanston Field, High Street and Manor Road.

The council’s contractors have also cleared a number of drains to prevent the recurrence of flash flooding which occurred over the summer.

A pipe could be replaced with a wider one as a long-term solution.