Monday, 30 November 2020

Better use of tea hut?

WHITCHURCH Parish Council is consulting residents on possible uses of a replacement tea hut on the village green.

It is considering demolishing and rebuilding the existing hut, where refreshments are served during cricket matches and community functions.

The scheme would take place alongside the refurbishment of the larger sports pavilion next door, which is being overseen by the cricket club.

The council wants to hear from anyone who would consider hiring the new hut and to know what facilities they would want.

To give feedback, email cllrferguson.whitchurchon
thames@gmail.com

