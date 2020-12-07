Appeal total

Stalemate over cash to fund Bloom bid
NEGOTIATIONS over the funding for Goring’s entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 December 2020
RESIDENTS of Whitchurch raised almost £1,100 for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal despite the coronavirus lockdown.
Collection boxes at the Ferryboat and Greyhound pubs and a third hosted by appeal organiser Diana Marriott raised £63, £55 and £47 respectively.
Clare Maslen raised £365 by selling crocheted poppies and one person donated £100 to the cause. IT firm SecureCloud+, which is run by villager Pete Williamson, then matched both of these.
07 December 2020
More News:
POLL: Have your say