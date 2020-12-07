Monday, 07 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Appeal total

RESIDENTS of Whitchurch raised almost £1,100 for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Collection boxes at the Ferryboat and Greyhound pubs and a third hosted by appeal organiser Diana Marriott raised £63, £55 and £47 respectively.

Clare Maslen raised £365 by selling crocheted poppies and one person donated £100 to the cause. IT firm SecureCloud+, which is run by villager Pete Williamson, then matched both of these.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33