Children go walking to help keep pre-school running

PUPILS at Whitchurch Pre-School raised at least £1,350 to keep it going by taking part in a charity walk throughout November.

Almost all the pre-school’s youngsters joined the challenge, working towards a group total of 360km within the month.

The children, aged between two and four, walked in stages outside of school with their friends and families.

The money raised will go towards improving the indoor classroom at the pre-school, which is next to the village primary school in Eastfield Lane.

The pre-school is also trying to claw back a £20,000 shortfall it suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This comprises £14,000 in lost fees after it kept running free of charge during the first lockdown, plus an estimated £6,000 loss from cancelling its inaugural community festival on the village green.

It has had to delay plans to replace its premises with a new portable cabin costing about £160,000. Hannah Dunbar, a member of the pre-school committee, decided a sponsored walk could raise money while encouraging the children to be healthy and giving their families a shared activity.

The challenge was sponsored by Goring estate agent Warminghams and Classic Flooring, of Pangbourne, which provided

T-shirts and medals for finishers.

Mrs Dunbar said: “It was a good way to raise awareness because people tend to forget we’re here once their child has moved on. We depend on fundraising to keep the service open to the community so it was really effective.

“It was great to get the children out there, especially with all the restrictions that have been in place this year, and to have them all working towards a goal.

“Some walked further than others but we’re proud of everyone who took part and grateful for their support.”

To make a donation, visit https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/

fundraising/whitchurch-walk-2020