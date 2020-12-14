Monday, 14 December 2020

Better paths

THE pavements in Manor Road, Whitchurch, are now being improved by contractors for Oxfordshire County Council.

This follows a request by the parish council and will be followed by similar work in Swanston Field and High Street.

