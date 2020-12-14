Art and craft show is a hit despite having to move online

WHITCHURCH’S annual art and craft exhibition has been hailed a success after being moved online.

The event usually takes place at the village hall in Manor Road in November but couldn’t go ahead this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But instead of calling it off, the Whitchurch Society encouraged villagers to photograph their entries and upload them to a dedicated website set up by committee member Adrian Dixon.

About 70 entrants submitted more than 200 pieces in art, craft and photography sections and more than 4,500 people “visited” the exhibition for the two weeks that it was open. There was no judging or trophies but more than 2,000 people cast votes for their favourite.

The winning entry was Tess Higley (aged six to eight category) with an abstract piece called My Daddy Collage, in which she recreated her father’s head and shoulders using small photos cut from magazines and scraps of coloured paper.

Other high scorers included: five and under — Happiness Is Me Cuddling My Mum (Katie Newman); six to eight — Loving Coldness (Scarlet Higley); nine to 11 — Eye Eye (Mallory Ross), Rainbow Butterfly (Lucy Robb) and Fireworks Night (Eliza Kemp); adult — Blue Mountains (Suzanne Howey, art), Secret Poppy Field (Jim Donahue, photography), Needlefelt Beatrix Potter Baby Mobile (Lorna Woolhouse, crafts), If It Fits, I Sits (Sarah Dixon, theme of “happiness”). Organiser Sally Woolhouse said: “Over the summer we’d hoped the show would go ahead as usual but as the national picture changed it became clear that it wouldn’t be safe.

“However, it was a huge success and I think people enjoyed having something to focus their energies on.

“There was a very high standard of entries and they all got some positive, supportive messages from viewers.

“We could allow online entries even when a ‘real world’ event is allowed again, although there were some we’d love to have seen close up.”

To see the top entries, visit www.whitchurchonthames.com