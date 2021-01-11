Monday, 11 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Storm drain being cleared after summer flooding

Storm drain being cleared after summer flooding

TEMPORARY traffic lights have been set up in Whitchurch high street while the village’s storm drain is cleared and maintained.

Contractors from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, will be working near the junction with Hardwick Road until the end of next week.

They will replace the drain’s brick lining with a modern pipe that can be cleaned with pressure washing and will prevent leakage into the cellars of nearby properties. The work is being done at the parish council’s request after the drain was overwhelmed by a flash downpour last summer, which resulted in flooding at the Greyhound pub further down the hill.

Lane markings on the same stretch of road will be repainted later in the year, when the weather will be drier, following an accident in which a young cyclist died in November.

Whitchurch and Goring Heath parish councils have asked whether additional warning signs could be installed at the top of the hill.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33