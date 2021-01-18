Monday, 18 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Global warming book

A CO-FOUNDER of Whitchurch’s joint sustainability group with Pangbourne has written a book on global warming. Face Up to Climate Change, by Dr Peter McManners, gives an overview of the problem and looks at why society is failing to tackle it as well as outlining the steps required.

He says the world must move beyond using fossil fuels and people should feel individually responsible for taking steps to reduce their impact. Dr McManners, a visiting fellow at Henley Business School, says the covid-19 pandemic offers a “wonderful opportunity” to build more sustainable economies across the world.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33