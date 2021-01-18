Global warming book

A CO-FOUNDER of Whitchurch’s joint sustainability group with Pangbourne has written a book on global warming. Face Up to Climate Change, by Dr Peter McManners, gives an overview of the problem and looks at why society is failing to tackle it as well as outlining the steps required.

He says the world must move beyond using fossil fuels and people should feel individually responsible for taking steps to reduce their impact. Dr McManners, a visiting fellow at Henley Business School, says the covid-19 pandemic offers a “wonderful opportunity” to build more sustainable economies across the world.