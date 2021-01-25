Church friend

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
PAUL WITCHER has been appointed chairman of the friends group for Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill’s churches.
The retired surveyor takes over from Keith Williams, who has been leading efforts to maintain and restore St Mary’s and St John’s Churches for the past five years.
The group’s most recent accomplishment was the £10,000 restoration of the clock tower at St Mary’s in Whitchurch, which was finished in 2019.
There are currently 70 friends who each pay a minimum donation of £10 a year. For more information, visit www.whitchurchon
thames.com
25 January 2021
