Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Monday, 25 January 2021
WHITCHURCH village green and playground remains open to the public for exercising during the coronavirus lockdown.
However, the parish council, which is responsible for the facility off Eastfield Lane, has banned the use of the football and cricket pitches to prevent breaches of social distancing.
Parents and children using the playground should use the sanitiser provided and alert the council if it runs out.
25 January 2021
