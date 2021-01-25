Monday, 25 January 2021

Play away

WHITCHURCH village green and playground remains open to the public for exercising during the coronavirus lockdown. 

However, the parish council, which is responsible for the facility off Eastfield Lane, has banned the use of the football and cricket pitches to prevent breaches of social distancing. 

Parents and children using the playground should use the sanitiser provided and alert the council if it runs out.

