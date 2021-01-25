Road closure

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
Monday, 25 January 2021
THE main road between Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill will shut during the day from February 22 to 24.
The closure will apply between St John’s Church in Whitchurch Hill and the toll booths at Whitchurch Bridge from 9.30am to 3.30pm daily.
This is to allow for minor resurfacing work.
25 January 2021
