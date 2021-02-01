Ready to help

Monday, 01 February 2021

MORE than 50 volunteers have now signed up to help Whitchurch residents through the coronavirus crisis.

They can help with shopping, prescriptions, posting parcels, driving to medical appointments and other tasks.

Anyone needing help should email wotvolunteers@gmail.com 

