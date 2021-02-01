Ready to help

More opposition to power station in the countryside
OBJECTIONS are mounting to plans for a miniature ... [more]
Monday, 01 February 2021
MORE than 50 volunteers have now signed up to help Whitchurch residents through the coronavirus crisis.
They can help with shopping, prescriptions, posting parcels, driving to medical appointments and other tasks.
Anyone needing help should email wotvolunteers@gmail.com
01 February 2021
