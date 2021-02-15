High street crash chaos

Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
Monday, 15 February 2021
FOUR cars were damaged following a crash in Whitchurch high street.
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, a car coming down the hill collided with a parked vehicle, which was knocked into another before that rolled forward into the fourth.
Two of the vehicles were written off in the crash.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital but is not believed to have been seriously hurt.
