Monday, 15 February 2021

Jabs by boat

RESIDENTS of Whitchurch who couldn’t get their coronavirus vaccinations while parts of the village were flooded were given lifts by staff of the Ferryboat Inn.

The car parks at the Boathouse Surgery and working men’s club in Pangbourne, where jabs were being given, were underwater for several days after heavy rain fell in the early half of last week.

