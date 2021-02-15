Monday, 15 February 2021

Toll rise to cover costs

THE owners of Whitchurch bridge say a hike in the discounted toll is not related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the General Estates Company raised the concessionary charge for local residents from 40p to 42.5p.

It says income is “well down” as a result of the pandemic, which has reduced traffic, and the fact that it suspended collections for more than two months last spring.

But it says the rise isn’t to compensate for lost revenue but is due to cost increases, including rises in the national minimum wage.

It can legally increase the concessionary toll to 45p but doesn’t plan to do so in the next year. The 60p toll can’t be raised unless a public inquiry is held.

