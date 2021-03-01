Maze names

A LIST of all the people who sponsored Whitchurch’s village maze has been produced.

A total of 646 supporters had their names engraved on bricks at the feature, off Hardwick Road.

The list shows exactly where they may be found on the structure, which has more than 2,200 bricks in total. It can be viewed at www.whitch

urchonthames.com

The Whitchurch Society is running a waiting list for anyone who would like their name to be added.

For more information, email thewhitchurchsociety

@gmail.com