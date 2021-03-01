Monday, 01 March 2021

Evened out

THE pavements around Swanston Field, off Hardwick Road in Whitchurch, have been evened out by contractors.

The team, who are working for Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, will return next month to work on pavements in Manor Road and High Street. Another firm filled cracks and potholes in the main carriageway of the high street this week.

Meanwhile, signs warning cyclists to take “extreme caution” have been installed at the top of the hill on the B471 leading to the village centre following the death of a 12-year-old cyclist in November in a collision with a van.

