Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
GORING Gap Boat Club is still improving its
Monday, 01 March 2021
GORING Heath and Whitchurch’s spring and autumn flower and produce shows will not take place.
The events at Goring Heath Parish Hall have been called off for the second year running because of the coronavirus restrictions.
A new organising committee is now being formed to stage the next show in April 2022.
01 March 2021
Ex-WRAF servicewoman celebrates 100th birthday
A WOMAN from Sonning Common has celebrated her
