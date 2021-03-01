Monday, 01 March 2021

Shows off

GORING Heath and Whitchurch’s spring and autumn flower and produce shows will not take place.

The events at Goring Heath Parish Hall have been called off for the second year running because of the coronavirus restrictions.

A new organising committee is now being formed to stage the next show in April 2022.

