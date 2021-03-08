Tribute to ex-teacher

A FORMER Ireland rugby player who had been a housemaster at the Oratory School in Woodcote has died.

The independent Catholic school has paid tribute to Gary Halpin, who ran FitzAlan House from 2004 until 2008 and taught geography and business studies.

Mr Halpin, 55, played prop for several clubs. including London Irish. He won 11 caps for his country between 1990 and 1995. He was working at the independent Cistercian College, Roscrea, in County Tipperary when he died suddenly on Tuesday last week.

Mikey Hennessey, head of the rugby at the Oratory, where he was a pupil, said: “Gary coached my year at rugby for two years and many of us were still in contact with him. He will be missed by so many.”