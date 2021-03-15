Monday, 15 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Boat moved

A DECORATIVE wooden boat which used to stand in Whitchurch high street has been moved to the village primary school in Eastfield Lane.

The sailing dinghy, which was donated by the Beale Park estate, near Lower Basildon, was installed in 2017 by the Make Our Whitchurch Special community group and hosted several seasonal flower displays before being taken into storage in 2019.

Staff at the school have repainted it and the children will fill it with potted plants then watch them grow during the spring.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33