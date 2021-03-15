Boat moved

A DECORATIVE wooden boat which used to stand in Whitchurch high street has been moved to the village primary school in Eastfield Lane.

The sailing dinghy, which was donated by the Beale Park estate, near Lower Basildon, was installed in 2017 by the Make Our Whitchurch Special community group and hosted several seasonal flower displays before being taken into storage in 2019.

Staff at the school have repainted it and the children will fill it with potted plants then watch them grow during the spring.