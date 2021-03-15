Cheaper toll

WHITCHURCH Bridge is the fourth-cheapest toll route in the UK, according to a report.

A crossing costs 60p compared with the £6.70 charge for using the M6 toll road, a section of motorway in the Midlands, which is the nation’s most expensive.

The cheapest of the 23 tolls is Swinford Bridge, near Eynsham, which costs only 5p to cross.

The report was commissioned by insurance comparison site GoCompare.