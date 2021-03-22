Bids open for auction

WHITCHURCH Pre-School’s spring auction is now open for online bids.

There are 30 lots in this year’s event, which is to raise money to replace the garden decking and repairing the sandpit.

The pre-school hopes to raise at least £2,000.

Organiser Hannah Dunbar said: “The coronavirus restrictions meant that children must spend more time outside and it’s therefore so important that we make the sandpit and surrounding play areas as safe and usable as possible.

“As a charity that struggles to cover its costs anyway, unaccounted work like this can only happen with fundraising money from our supportive community.”

The pre-school is also about to be redecorated,

The lots include a tour for two of the West Berkshire Brewery in Thatcham, a £50 John Lewis voucher and a 30-minute treatment at Goring Reflexology.

To take part, visit www.auctionofpromises.com/

21AuctionWhitchurchPS