New vacancy

Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
Monday, 29 March 2021
WHITCHURCH Parish Council has a second vacancy.
One had existed for some time while the other has been created by the resignation of Councillor Hanna Ferguson.
She was co-opted on to the council just over a year ago but now says she wants to spend more time on her business.
This vacancy will be filled by co-option. Anyone interested should email parishclerk.whitchurchon
thames@gmail.com
29 March 2021
