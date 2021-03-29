New vacancy

Monday, 29 March 2021

WHITCHURCH Parish Council has a second vacancy.

One had existed for some time while the other has been created by the resignation of Councillor Hanna Ferguson.

She was co-opted on to the council just over a year ago but now says she wants to spend more time on her business.

This vacancy will be filled by co-option. Anyone interested should email parishclerk.whitchurchon
thames@gmail.com

