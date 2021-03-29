Sounds familiar

Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
Monday, 29 March 2021
CONTRACTORS patching roads and pavements in Whitchurch may experience a sense of déjà vu when they enter the village.
The team are from Pronin, a highways specialist appointed by Oxfordshire County Council and based in Whitchurch, Shropshire.
It’s not an unusual coincidence as 18 towns and villages in Britain have the name and, before the pandemic, delegates from each would often gather at a celebration called the Worldwide Whitchurch Weekend.
29 March 2021
More News:
Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say