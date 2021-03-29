Sounds familiar

CONTRACTORS patching roads and pavements in Whitchurch may experience a sense of déjà vu when they enter the village.

The team are from Pronin, a highways specialist appointed by Oxfordshire County Council and based in Whitchurch, Shropshire.

It’s not an unusual coincidence as 18 towns and villages in Britain have the name and, before the pandemic, delegates from each would often gather at a celebration called the Worldwide Whitchurch Weekend.