When length counts

WHITCHURCH Bridge might charge the fourth-lowest toll in Britain but a resident says this isn’t good value for money.

A survey by insurance comparison website GoCompare found the historic iron bridge was among the nation’s cheapest routes at 60p per crossing.

But Thomas Wilson points out that, at 500ft in length, this equates to £3.95 per km of road.

By contrast, the M6 toll section in the Midlands, which costs £6.70 per journey and is among the dearest, is 43.5km long so costs only 16p per km.

Mr Wilson says: “They’re not comparing apples with apples.”