Monday, 12 April 2021

Birds killed

FOUR young birds of prey were found dead on land off Hardwick Road, Whitchurch.

The birds, two tawny owls, a barn owl and a red kite, appeared to have been left deliberately, although it's not clear how they died.

Police referred the matter to Natural England's wildlife incident investigation team.

