Birds killed

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
FOUR young birds of prey were found dead on land off Hardwick Road, Whitchurch.
The birds, two tawny owls, a barn owl and a red kite, appeared to have been left deliberately, although it's not clear how they died.
Police referred the matter to Natural England's wildlife incident investigation team.
12 April 2021
