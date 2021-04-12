Monday, 12 April 2021

Green team

THE “green team” in Whitchurch is to reconvene following the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions.

The group, which helps to beautify the village’s public green spaces, will begin with a maintenance session at the maze off Hardwick Road at 10am tomorrow (Saturday). Visitors may only take part in separate groups of six. Sanitised tools will be provided.

There will be further working parties on the village green on April 24 and the maze again on May 1.

