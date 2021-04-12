Monday, 12 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Caring neighbour

IT would appear that the Easter Bunny is alive and well and living in Whitchurch.

Several residents have posted on the village website to thank the anonymous individual who left chocolate eggs on their doorsteps on the morning of Easter Sunday.

How sweet — literally.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33