Grass deal cut

A NEW contractor has been appointed to manage grass-cutting in Whitchurch.

A three-strong team from Scofell Commercial Landscapes, of Newbury, will carry out the work on the village green off Eastfield Lane and on public verges and green spaces throughout the parish.

The firm was selected by the parish council after inviting bids from several operators. The work was previously carried out by Azalea Landscapes, of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell.