Trees trimmed

ELDERLY and disabled people in Goring are ... [more]
Monday, 03 May 2021
THE playground in Manor Road, Whitchurch, was shut on Wednesday while the parish council carried out routine maintenance on trees.
Contractors from Heritage Tree Services also trimmed trees in the main street.
03 May 2021
More News:
Stage comedy set in pandemic delayed by... pandemic
NEW dates have been announced for Wargrave ... [more]
MP still backs merger of two schools on one site
THERESA MAY has reaffirmed her support for plans ... [more]
POLL: Have your say