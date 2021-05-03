Monday, 03 May 2021

Award opens

NOMINATIONS are now open for this year’s Whitchurch Award.

The honour, which is presented by the Whitchurch Society, is given to either a group or an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to community life.

The winner will be announced by the parish council this year.

Nominations should be emailed to thewhitchurch
award@gmail.com by next Sunday (May 9).

