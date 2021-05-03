Monday, 03 May 2021

Power outage

PARTS of Whitchurch were without power for about six hours after an underground cable developed a fault.

The supply in the Hardwick Road area went down at about 1.15pm on Monday last week and was on and off intermittently for the rest of the afternoon and early evening.

Engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks set up a mobile generator to keep the supply going until they could trace and fix the problem. They finished the work a few days later.

