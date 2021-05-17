Monday, 17 May 2021

Garden work

WHITCHURCH’S green team will have a working party at the old Polish church garden off Manor Road at 10am tomorrow (Saturday).

Volunteers will carry out weeding and general clearance of the site, which is being refurbished as a green space for rest and quiet reflection.

