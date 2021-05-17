Garden work

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Monday, 17 May 2021
WHITCHURCH’S green team will have a working party at the old Polish church garden off Manor Road at 10am tomorrow (Saturday).
Volunteers will carry out weeding and general clearance of the site, which is being refurbished as a green space for rest and quiet reflection.
17 May 2021
More News:
Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Lib-Dem leader visits to drum up support
THE leader of the Liberal Democrats spent an hour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say